Promising Chinese Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – May 6th

Duolingo, Wynn Resorts, Diageo, Mettler-Toledo International, China SXT Pharmaceuticals, UP Fintech, and USANA Health Sciences are the seven Chinese stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Chinese stocks are equity securities issued by companies incorporated or headquartered in the People’s Republic of China and traded on domestic exchanges such as the Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges (A-shares) or listed abroad via Hong Kong H-shares and depositary receipts. They provide investors with a way to participate in China’s economic growth but can carry additional risks related to local regulations, currency fluctuations, and market volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Chinese stocks within the last several days.

Duolingo (DUOL)

Duolingo, Inc. operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Shares of NASDAQ:DUOL traded down $1.98 on Tuesday, reaching $492.15. 721,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,731. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Duolingo has a 1-year low of $145.05 and a 1-year high of $504.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $328.46 and a 200-day moving average of $338.64. The firm has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.89 and a beta of 0.88.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

WYNN stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.29. 954,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,477,281. Wynn Resorts has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $107.81. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.07.

Diageo (DEO)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Shares of NYSE:DEO traded up $1.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.96. 617,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,124,934. Diageo has a 12-month low of $100.72 and a 12-month high of $144.27. The company has a market cap of $63.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Mettler-Toledo International (MTD)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

MTD stock traded down $15.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,075.89. 50,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,910. The stock has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.40. Mettler-Toledo International has a fifty-two week low of $946.69 and a fifty-two week high of $1,546.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,132.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,229.48.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals (SXTC)

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine pieces (TCMP) in China. The company offers advanced, fine, and regular TCMP products, and raw medicinal material, such as ChenXiang, SanQiFen, HongQi, SuMu, JiangXiang, CuYanHuSuo, XiaTianWu, LuXueJing, XueJie, ChaoSuanZaoRen, HongQuMi, ChuanBeiMu, HuangShuKuiHua, WuWeiZi, DingXiang, RenShen, QingGuo, JueMingZi, and ShaRen.

Shares of NASDAQ:SXTC traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.84. 21,190,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046,426. China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $11.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.27.

UP Fintech (TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

Shares of NASDAQ TIGR traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $9.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,791,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,748,740. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.75 and a 200-day moving average of $7.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.83 and a beta of 0.70. UP Fintech has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

USANA Health Sciences (USNA)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

USNA stock traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $28.62. The company had a trading volume of 58,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,073. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.39 and its 200 day moving average is $32.85. The company has a market cap of $539.68 million, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.60. USANA Health Sciences has a 1 year low of $23.10 and a 1 year high of $49.78.

