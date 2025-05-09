Promising Fintech Stocks To Follow Now – May 7th

MercadoLibre, Rocket Companies, The Carlyle Group, WEX, Q2, Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, and UP Fintech are the seven Fintech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fintech stocks are shares of publicly traded companies in the financial technology sector, which develop and deploy software, digital platforms and data analytics to offer services such as payments, lending, investing or insurance. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to firms that aim to disrupt traditional banking and financial services by enhancing efficiency, accessibility and user experience. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fintech stocks within the last several days.

MercadoLibre (MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc. operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

NASDAQ MELI traded up $33.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2,262.51. 593,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,412. MercadoLibre has a 52-week low of $1,550.00 and a 52-week high of $2,493.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $114.70 billion, a PE ratio of 60.01, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,064.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,975.64.

Rocket Companies (RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc., a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

RKT stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,915,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,949,903. Rocket Companies has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $21.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.34 and its 200-day moving average is $13.22. The company has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of -72.47 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 15.47, a quick ratio of 15.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

The Carlyle Group (CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

CG stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.95. 3,162,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,584,939. The stock has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.75 and its 200 day moving average is $48.17. The Carlyle Group has a 52-week low of $33.02 and a 52-week high of $57.50.

WEX (WEX)

WEX Inc. operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

Shares of WEX stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.19. The company had a trading volume of 528,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,578. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.04. WEX has a 52-week low of $110.45 and a 52-week high of $217.47.

Q2 (QTWO)

Q2 Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

NYSE:QTWO traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.35. 774,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,191. Q2 has a 12-month low of $55.97 and a 12-month high of $112.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.44 and its 200-day moving average is $90.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.61 and a beta of 1.47.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (KSPI)

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments, marketplace, and fintech solutions for consumers and merchants in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It operates through three segments: Payments Platform, Marketplace Platform, and Fintech Platform. The Payments Platform segment facilities transactions between customers and merchants.

KSPI traded up $1.67 on Wednesday, reaching $90.86. 280,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,145. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.08. The company has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.48. Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz has a one year low of $77.80 and a one year high of $143.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

UP Fintech (TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

NASDAQ:TIGR traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.18. 2,643,393 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,996,613. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. UP Fintech has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $14.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 45.88 and a beta of 0.70.

