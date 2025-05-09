Promising Mid Cap Stocks To Follow Now – May 7th

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Skechers U.S.A., and Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares are the three Mid Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mid-cap stocks are shares of publicly traded companies with a market capitalization typically between about $2 billion and $10 billion. They occupy the middle ground between small-cap and large-cap issues, often combining higher growth potential than large caps with greater stability than small caps. Many investors use mid-caps to balance risk and return in a diversified portfolio. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mid Cap stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of SQQQ traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,010,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,944,387. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.92. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $57.95.

Skechers U.S.A. (SKX)

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

Shares of NYSE:SKX traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $61.48. 18,418,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,439,940. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.25 and a 200-day moving average of $62.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.06. Skechers U.S.A. has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $78.85.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.68. The company had a trading volume of 104,738,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,398,466. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.30. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $41.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.19 and a beta of -5.14.

