Promising Music Stocks To Consider – May 7th

Apple, Amazon.com, Walt Disney, Alibaba Group, Spotify Technology, Live Nation Entertainment, and Western Digital are the seven Music stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Music stocks (also known as stock music or production music) are libraries of pre-recorded musical tracks made available for licensing in film, television, advertising and online content. They span a wide range of genres, moods and instrumentation so creators can find the right soundtrack without commissioning bespoke compositions. Licensing models—from royalty-free to rights-managed—offer flexible terms that fit different budgets and usage needs. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Music stocks within the last several days.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of AAPL traded down $4.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $193.71. 35,207,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,058,884. Apple has a twelve month low of $169.21 and a twelve month high of $260.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $210.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.13.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

AMZN traded up $1.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $186.87. 25,932,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,023,875. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $189.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.88. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52.

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $9.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.18. The company had a trading volume of 25,864,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,173,289. Walt Disney has a 52-week low of $80.10 and a 52-week high of $118.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.06. The stock has a market cap of $182.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

NYSE:BABA traded down $4.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.16. 10,072,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,540,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $71.80 and a 1 year high of $148.43. The company has a market cap of $294.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.69.

Spotify Technology (SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

NYSE:SPOT traded up $17.58 on Wednesday, reaching $650.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,690,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,161,407. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $571.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $519.24. The company has a market cap of $133.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.05 and a beta of 1.72. Spotify Technology has a 12-month low of $286.21 and a 12-month high of $659.16.

Live Nation Entertainment (LYV)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Shares of LYV stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.23. 1,251,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,231,859. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. The stock has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.31, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.65. Live Nation Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $86.81 and a fifty-two week high of $157.75.

Western Digital (WDC)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

NASDAQ WDC traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $43.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,558,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,925,491. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.28 and a 200-day moving average of $56.74. Western Digital has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $61.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

