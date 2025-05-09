Promising Robotics Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – May 7th

NVIDIA, Teradyne, EPAM Systems, Zebra Technologies, and Applied Industrial Technologies are the five Robotics stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Robotics stocks are publicly traded equities of companies that design, manufacture or deploy robots and automation systems across industrial, commercial and consumer applications. These firms may produce industrial robots, robotic arms, autonomous vehicles, medical robots or the sensors and software that power them. Investors buy robotics stocks to gain exposure to the growth potential of automation and advanced robotics technology. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Robotics stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $3.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,399,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,506,710. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $195.95.

Teradyne (TER)

Teradyne, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Teradyne stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,046,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,574,515. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.70. Teradyne has a 12 month low of $65.77 and a 12 month high of $163.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.29.

EPAM Systems (EPAM)

EPAM Systems, Inc. provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

EPAM Systems stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,358,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,316. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $167.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems has a twelve month low of $138.15 and a twelve month high of $269.00.

Zebra Technologies (ZBRA)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA traded up $6.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $257.28. The stock had a trading volume of 798,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,741. Zebra Technologies has a 52 week low of $205.73 and a 52 week high of $427.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $340.98.

Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

NYSE AIT traded down $4.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $215.77. 542,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,769. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Applied Industrial Technologies has a one year low of $181.35 and a one year high of $282.98. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $227.41 and a 200-day moving average of $246.05.

