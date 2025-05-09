Promising Virtual Reality Stocks To Watch Today – May 7th

Meta Platforms, Unity Software, EPAM Systems, Best Buy, GameStop, Ambarella, and POET Technologies are the seven Virtual Reality stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Virtual reality stocks are shares in companies that develop, manufacture or support VR hardware and software—ranging from headsets and motion-tracking devices to immersive applications and content platforms. By investing in these equities, shareholders seek exposure to the growth potential of the virtual reality industry and its expanding use cases across gaming, education, healthcare and enterprise. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Virtual Reality stocks within the last several days.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

META traded up $5.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $592.53. 7,114,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,656,389. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $442.65 and a 1 year high of $740.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $572.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $604.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Unity Software (U)

Unity Software Inc. operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Shares of NYSE U traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.85. 13,411,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,964,969. Unity Software has a 12 month low of $13.90 and a 12 month high of $30.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 2.29.

EPAM Systems (EPAM)

EPAM Systems, Inc. provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

EPAM stock traded up $1.38 on Wednesday, hitting $159.26. 642,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,759. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $167.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 2.96. EPAM Systems has a 12-month low of $138.15 and a 12-month high of $269.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.71.

Best Buy (BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Shares of Best Buy stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,212,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,314,043. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.43. The stock has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.27. Best Buy has a 12-month low of $54.99 and a 12-month high of $103.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Shares of NYSE GME traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.96. 2,534,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,242,556. GameStop has a twelve month low of $14.93 and a twelve month high of $64.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.53. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.22 and a beta of -0.76.

Ambarella (AMBA)

Ambarella, Inc. develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Shares of AMBA stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.75. 140,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,443. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.26. Ambarella has a fifty-two week low of $38.86 and a fifty-two week high of $85.15.

POET Technologies (POET)

POET Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, Singapore, and China. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques.

POET Technologies stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.25. The company had a trading volume of 694,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,870. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.44. The company has a market capitalization of $331.83 million, a P/E ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 0.19. POET Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $7.79.

