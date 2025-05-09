Q1 Earnings Estimate for DAWN Issued By Wedbush

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) – Wedbush issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 7th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.72) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

DAWN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.57.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Up 7.4 %

Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.74 and a 200 day moving average of $11.16. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $17.14. The company has a market cap of $685.66 million, a PE ratio of -6.57 and a beta of -1.24.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $30.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.28 million.

Institutional Trading of Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $866,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 57,601 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 535,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,785,000 after acquiring an additional 28,053 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 3,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,869,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,336,000 after acquiring an additional 87,262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Adam Dubow sold 4,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $55,566.16. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 39,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,639.92. The trade was a 10.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 12,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $144,094.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,015 shares in the company, valued at $1,531,059.40. This represents a 8.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,064 shares of company stock valued at $251,925 over the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.