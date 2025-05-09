Q1 EPS Estimates for agilon health Lifted by William Blair

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) – William Blair boosted their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for agilon health in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 6th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now expects that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for agilon health’s current full-year earnings is ($0.59) per share.

Get agilon health alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised agilon health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $3.30 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of agilon health from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of agilon health from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of agilon health from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on agilon health from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.89.

agilon health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AGL opened at $3.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.28 and a 200-day moving average of $3.19. agilon health has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $7.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.38.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. agilon health had a negative return on equity of 47.84% and a negative net margin of 6.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of agilon health

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of agilon health by 26.1% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 58,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 12,133 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in agilon health during the 1st quarter valued at $587,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in agilon health in the 1st quarter worth $193,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of agilon health by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 53,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 17,731 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of agilon health by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter.

About agilon health

(Get Free Report)

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.