Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Holdings Lifted by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) by 770.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Qiagen by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 9,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in Qiagen by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Qiagen by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 19,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 86,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,851,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on QGEN. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Qiagen from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Baird R W downgraded Qiagen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Qiagen from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.42.

Shares of NYSE QGEN opened at $42.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.74. Qiagen has a 52 week low of $37.63 and a 52 week high of $49.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.45, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.61.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Qiagen had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $483.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Qiagen’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Qiagen will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials.

