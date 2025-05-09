Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) Shares Up 2.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH – Get Free Report) rose 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.49 and last traded at C$1.48. Approximately 33,400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 57,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, CIBC decreased their target price on Quarterhill from C$2.30 to C$2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Get Quarterhill alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on QTRH

Quarterhill Stock Performance

About Quarterhill

The company has a market cap of C$121.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.44 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

(Get Free Report)

Quarterhill Inc is focused on the acquisition, management, and growth of companies in the intelligent transportation systems (ITS) and innovation and licensing industries. The company operates in two segments: Licensing, which includes companies that count licensing as their principal business activity; and Intelligent Transportation Systems, which include companies that provide integrated systems and solutions to the ITS industry and its adjacent markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quarterhill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quarterhill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.