Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) Shares Acquired by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Free Report) by 50.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,335 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ranpak were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ranpak by 185.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 363,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 236,398 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ranpak by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,569,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,677,000 after acquiring an additional 198,973 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Ranpak by 367.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 57,461 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Ranpak by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 363,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 56,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ranpak by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,543,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,497,000 after purchasing an additional 49,102 shares during the period. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ranpak Stock Performance

NYSE:PACK opened at $3.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $280.43 million, a P/E ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 2.79. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $9.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ranpak ( NYSE:PACK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.09). Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 3.54% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $91.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ranpak Holdings Corp. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PACK. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Ranpak from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Ranpak from $11.50 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

About Ranpak

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides product protection solutions and end-of-line automation solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands, as well as cold chain products, which are used to provide insulation for goods.

