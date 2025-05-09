Raymond James Cuts Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target to $104.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $119.00 to $104.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $118.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.15.

ZBH stock opened at $95.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.17. Zimmer Biomet has a 52 week low of $89.92 and a 52 week high of $122.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.24%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total transaction of $150,649.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,379.20. This represents a 14.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 398.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,497,764 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $369,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796,372 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $216,223,000. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 19,118,436 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,019,480,000 after buying an additional 2,044,645 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 191.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,389,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,763,000 after acquiring an additional 913,310 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth about $81,447,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

