Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $487,000 in Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 47,487 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 28,400 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Ramaco Resources by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,752 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 797,283 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after purchasing an additional 223,682 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,289,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ramaco Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on METC shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Ramaco Resources from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th.

Ramaco Resources Trading Down 6.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ METC opened at $9.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.45 million, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.10.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.36). Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $170.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Ramaco Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Ramaco Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0688 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Ramaco Resources’s payout ratio is presently 245.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Peter A. Leidel sold 180,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $1,595,855.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 708,001 shares in the company, valued at $6,244,568.82. This represents a 20.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Yorktown Energy Partners Xi, L sold 83,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total transaction of $722,129.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,059,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,125,816.49. This trade represents a 7.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 922,582 shares of company stock worth $7,898,023 over the last three months. Insiders own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

