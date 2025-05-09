Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes $523,000 Position in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Free Report) (TSE:FVI) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 121,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 1,558.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,940,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,326,000 after buying an additional 1,823,695 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,170,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,305,000 after acquiring an additional 845,900 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,038,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,625,000 after acquiring an additional 668,590 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 301.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 817,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 614,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,233,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,163,000 after purchasing an additional 520,100 shares during the period. 33.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortuna Silver Mines Trading Down 12.9 %

NYSE:FSM opened at $5.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $6.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fortuna Silver Mines ( NYSE:FSM Get Free Report ) (TSE:FVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $290.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.00 million. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 2.45%. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FSM. CIBC lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. National Bank Financial raised Fortuna Silver Mines to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Scotiabank increased their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Mining Corp. engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d’Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d’Ivoire.

