Raymond James Forecasts Stronger Earnings for Trisura Group

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Trisura Group in a research report issued on Sunday, May 4th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.21 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.20. The consensus estimate for Trisura Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.13 per share.

Get Trisura Group alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$47.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank increased their price target on Trisura Group from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. CIBC decreased their price objective on Trisura Group from C$60.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Trisura Group from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday.

Trisura Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Trisura Group stock opened at C$37.63 on Wednesday. Trisura Group has a 52 week low of C$30.77 and a 52 week high of C$46.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$34.19 and a 200 day moving average price of C$36.66.

About Trisura Group

(Get Free Report)

Trisura Group Ltd is a Canadian based company engages in the provision of specialty insurance. The company’s operations currently include specialty property and casualty insurance (Surety, Risk Solutions, and Corporate Insurance business lines), underwritten predominantly in Canada. The operating business segments are Trisura Guarantee, Trisura Specialty, and Trisura International.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trisura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trisura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.