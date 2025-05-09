Redwood Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:RWCB) Shares Down 0.6% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Redwood Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:RWCB – Get Free Report) were down 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.25 and last traded at $21.46. Approximately 1,110 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 1,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.58.
Redwood Capital Bancorp Price Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.75.
Redwood Capital Bancorp Company Profile
Redwood Capital Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Redwood Capital Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, construction and development loans, term loans for machinery and equipment, and lines of credit for working capital, as well as industrial, agricultural, and personal credits.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Redwood Capital Bancorp
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- IBM’s AI Offensive: Assessing IBM’s Path to Renewed Growth
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Rockwell Automation: Tailwinds From Onshoring U.S. Production
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Is Energy Transfer Undervalued or a Value Trap?
Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Capital Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Capital Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.