Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Stock Holdings Lowered by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its position in shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,674 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Repay were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunriver Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Repay by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 6,043,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,111,000 after buying an additional 626,528 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Repay by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,710,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,941,000 after purchasing an additional 152,078 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Repay by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,339,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,114,000 after buying an additional 243,743 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Repay by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,171,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,830,000 after buying an additional 267,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in Repay by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,490,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,006,000 after buying an additional 599,840 shares during the period. 82.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Repay Stock Performance

RPAY stock opened at $3.93 on Friday. Repay Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $3.59 and a 1-year high of $11.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $383.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RPAY shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Repay in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Repay from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays cut their price target on Repay from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Repay from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Repay in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.94.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

See Also

