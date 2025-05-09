Research Analysts Set Expectations for AXSM FY2028 Earnings

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) – William Blair upped their FY2028 earnings estimates for shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, May 5th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now anticipates that the company will earn $25.82 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $25.02. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Axsome Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.79) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ FY2029 earnings at $39.02 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AXSM. Bank of America raised their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $143.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $125.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.14.

Axsome Therapeutics Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of AXSM opened at $108.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.40. Axsome Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $64.11 and a twelve month high of $139.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.17 and a beta of 0.46.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.01. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 74.47% and a negative return on equity of 223.51%. The company had revenue of $118.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.83 million.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,388,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,444,000 after buying an additional 342,064 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 912,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 692,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,589,000 after purchasing an additional 67,285 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 644,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,555,000 after purchasing an additional 19,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 16,852.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 627,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,176,000 after purchasing an additional 623,717 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Nick Pizzie sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $393,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,529,450.09. The trade was a 6.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

