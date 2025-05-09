Reviewing Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG) and Grindr (NYSE:GRND)

Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Free Report) and Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Sangoma Technologies and Grindr’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sangoma Technologies -2.81% -2.61% -1.72% Grindr -16.27% -177.83% 9.57%

Volatility and Risk

Sangoma Technologies has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grindr has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sangoma Technologies $241.24 million 0.82 -$8.66 million ($0.21) -28.02 Grindr $344.64 million 14.78 -$55.77 million ($0.79) -30.95

This table compares Sangoma Technologies and Grindr”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Sangoma Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Grindr. Grindr is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sangoma Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Sangoma Technologies and Grindr, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sangoma Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Grindr 0 0 5 0 3.00

Sangoma Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 86.92%. Grindr has a consensus target price of $20.75, suggesting a potential downside of 15.15%. Given Sangoma Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sangoma Technologies is more favorable than Grindr.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.7% of Sangoma Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.2% of Grindr shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.0% of Sangoma Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 76.4% of Grindr shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sangoma Technologies beats Grindr on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sangoma Technologies

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a voice over internet protocol phone system; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution, as well as provides cloud communication solutions. It offers SIP Trunking, a telephone service for one or multiple locations; PBXact Cloud, a centralized internet based solution; Asterisk and FreePBX, an open source IP PBX software; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution. In addition, the company provides desk phone, DECT phones, and headset related products. Further, it offers VoIP gateways, session border controllers, telephony card, and managed service provider services. Sangoma Technologies Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

About Grindr

Grindr Inc. operates social network and dating application for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) communities worldwide. Its platform enables LGBTQ people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. The company offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version. Grindr Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in West Hollywood, California.

