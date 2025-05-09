Robert W. Baird Cuts Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Price Target to $99.00

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WH. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $121.00 to $102.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.48.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $84.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.24. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $67.67 and a fifty-two week high of $113.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.10 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 20.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 434.8% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 508.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

Featured Articles

