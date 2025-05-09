Robert W. Baird Cuts Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target to $115.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 target price (down previously from $118.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.15.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of ZBH opened at $95.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.61 and a 200 day moving average of $106.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Zimmer Biomet has a 12 month low of $89.92 and a 12 month high of $122.25. The company has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.78.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 21.24%.

Insider Transactions at Zimmer Biomet

In related news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total value of $150,649.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,379.20. The trade was a 14.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zimmer Biomet

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $473,000. KLCM Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $7,825,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $654,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,955,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $417,814,000 after buying an additional 218,688 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 86,755 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,164,000 after buying an additional 22,220 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

