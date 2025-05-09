Rosenblatt Securities Boosts Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target to $87.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price suggests a potential downside of 0.39% from the stock’s previous close.

ANET has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $108.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Arista Networks from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.07.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ANET

Arista Networks Price Performance

NYSE ANET opened at $87.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.34, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.40. Arista Networks has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $133.58.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 138,351 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $12,988,391.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,697,137.08. The trade was a 59.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total value of $6,788,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,013.60. This represents a 86.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 412,355 shares of company stock valued at $37,216,079 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 339,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,328,000 after acquiring an additional 29,006 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 324.8% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 440.5% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 27,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after buying an additional 22,722 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 310.1% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 21,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 16,310 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.