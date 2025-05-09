Roth Capital Issues Negative Forecast for Polaris Earnings

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital decreased their Q4 2026 earnings estimates for Polaris in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 5th. Roth Capital analyst S. Stember now forecasts that the company will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.72. Roth Capital has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Polaris’ current full-year earnings is $1.11 per share.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PII. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Polaris from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Citigroup cut shares of Polaris from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $49.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Polaris from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded Polaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Polaris has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.36.

NYSE:PII opened at $35.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.50. Polaris has a 1 year low of $30.92 and a 1 year high of $90.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PII. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 386.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Polaris during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Polaris by 295.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Polaris by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 372.22%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

