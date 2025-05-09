Royal Bank of Canada Has Lowered Expectations for Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Stock Price

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $96.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.37% from the stock’s current price.

WLK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Westlake from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Westlake from $130.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Westlake from $125.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Westlake from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Westlake from $130.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.92.

Westlake Stock Up 3.1 %

WLK stock opened at $80.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.27, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Westlake has a twelve month low of $76.97 and a twelve month high of $161.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.78.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 6.93%. Westlake’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Westlake will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Westlake

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Westlake by 247.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Westlake by 251.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 316 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Westlake by 6,316.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 385 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Westlake by 1,668.2% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westlake by 127.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake



Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

