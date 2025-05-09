Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK) CTO Sells $2,442,796.80 in Stock

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) CTO Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 32,484 shares of Rubrik stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total value of $2,442,796.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 24,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,833,000. This represents a 57.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Arvind Nithrakashyap also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 5th, Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 32,484 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $2,437,274.52.

On Wednesday, April 9th, Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 32,484 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total transaction of $1,838,919.24.

On Monday, April 7th, Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 32,484 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.04, for a total transaction of $1,690,467.36.

On Wednesday, March 5th, Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 32,484 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $2,000,689.56.

On Monday, March 3rd, Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 32,485 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total value of $2,071,568.45.

Rubrik Stock Performance

Rubrik stock opened at $76.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56. Rubrik, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.34 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.23.

Institutional Trading of Rubrik

Rubrik ( NYSE:RBRK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $258.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.59) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rubrik by 114.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,328,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372,323 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rubrik during the 4th quarter worth about $277,395,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Rubrik by 172.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,444 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Rubrik by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,156,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,278,000 after buying an additional 662,914 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,979,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,359,000 after acquiring an additional 427,149 shares in the last quarter. 49.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Rubrik from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Rubrik from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Rubrik from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Rubrik in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

Rubrik Company Profile

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

