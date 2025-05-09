Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,391 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Sabine Royalty Trust worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SBR. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 79.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,028 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 153.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,324 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. 15.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Sabine Royalty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

NYSE:SBR opened at $64.32 on Friday. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $58.25 and a 52 week high of $70.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $937.72 million, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.34 and a 200-day moving average of $64.94.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a net margin of 96.72% and a return on equity of 1,088.44%. The business had revenue of $19.55 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4478 per share. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Sabine Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is 98.35%.

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

