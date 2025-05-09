Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,076 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 126.0% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 6,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Sage Therapeutics by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

SAGE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.81.

Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $6.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.77. The stock has a market cap of $421.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.20. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $13.47.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.02). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.18% and a negative net margin of 971.50%. The company had revenue of $14.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.80) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

