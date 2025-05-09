Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:SRT3) Stock Price Down 3.5% – Here’s Why

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:SRT3 – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €222.00 ($249.44) and last traded at €225.70 ($253.60). 90,050 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €233.80 ($262.70).
Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 1.0 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average is €218.50 and its 200-day moving average is €228.48.
Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers multi-parallel, benchtop, single-use, stainless steel, cell culture, rocking motion, and microbial bioreactors, and software apps for bioreactors and cell culture shake flask; fermenters; cell culture media products; cellcelector flex, incubator flowbox, nanowell arrays, and capillaries and tips; fluid management products; microbiology products; and Ultrafiltration membrane filters, glass and quartz microfiber filters, clarification, syringeless and in-line filters, lab chromatography, and filters and blotting papers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft
- Best Energy Stocks – Energy Stocks to Buy Now
- IBM’s AI Offensive: Assessing IBM’s Path to Renewed Growth
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Rockwell Automation: Tailwinds From Onshoring U.S. Production
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Is Energy Transfer Undervalued or a Value Trap?
Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.