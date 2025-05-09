Seaport Res Ptn Decreases Earnings Estimates for KB Home

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for KB Home in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst K. Zener now forecasts that the construction company will earn $7.22 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.41. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for KB Home’s current full-year earnings is $8.42 per share.

Get KB Home alerts:

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.07). KB Home had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KBH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on KB Home from $82.00 to $74.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of KB Home from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of KB Home from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on KB Home from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.04.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KBH

KB Home Stock Performance

Shares of KBH opened at $54.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.49 and a 200 day moving average of $66.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.45. KB Home has a 12 month low of $48.90 and a 12 month high of $89.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KB Home

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in KB Home by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in KB Home by 73.7% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 608 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 3,142.9% in the first quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of KB Home during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. KB Home’s payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

KB Home Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.