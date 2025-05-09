Severin Hacker Sells 10,000 Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.95, for a total transaction of $4,959,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,708.40. The trade was a 99.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Severin Hacker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 21st, Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.36, for a total value of $3,143,600.00.

On Monday, April 7th, Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total transaction of $2,924,300.00.

On Wednesday, March 19th, Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.25, for a total transaction of $2,982,500.00.

Duolingo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DUOL opened at $503.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $338.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $342.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a PE ratio of 275.33 and a beta of 0.88. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.05 and a 52-week high of $509.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $230.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.15 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DUOL shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Duolingo from $405.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Duolingo from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $340.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $400.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.29.

Institutional Trading of Duolingo

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DUOL. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Duolingo by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Duolingo by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Duolingo by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in Duolingo by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

