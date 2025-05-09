Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) Position Increased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Free Report) by 94.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Sezzle were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Sezzle in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sezzle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Sezzle by 3,575.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Sezzle during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Sezzle in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. 2.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Paul Paradis sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 315,000 shares in the company, valued at $23,625,000. This trade represents a 5.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 57.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.83 price objective (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Sezzle in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Shares of SEZL stock opened at $74.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 8.41. Sezzle Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.46 and a 12-month high of $81.83.

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $271.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.90 million. Sezzle had a return on equity of 101.18% and a net margin of 25.29%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sezzle Inc. will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

Sezzle declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 10th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

