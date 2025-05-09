Shipping Stocks To Follow Today – May 7th

Shopify, United Parcel Service, Blackstone, Carrier Global, Expeditors International of Washington, Rio Tinto Group, and Etsy are the seven Shipping stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Shipping stocks are the publicly traded equity securities of companies that operate merchant vessels—such as container ships, bulk carriers, tankers and roll-on/roll-off vessels—to transport goods via international waterways. Their share prices tend to fluctuate with global trade volumes, freight rates, fuel costs and the industry’s supply-and-demand cycles, making them especially sensitive to macroeconomic shifts. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Shipping stocks within the last several days.

Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.50. 13,985,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,333,705. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.36 billion, a PE ratio of 60.97, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.66. Shopify has a 52 week low of $48.56 and a 52 week high of $129.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.63.

United Parcel Service (UPS)

United Parcel Service, Inc., a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

NYSE:UPS traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $94.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,843,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,978,116. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.17. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $90.55 and a 1 year high of $153.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23.

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

BX stock traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,990,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,761,519. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.87. Blackstone has a 52 week low of $115.66 and a 52 week high of $200.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $99.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.67.

Carrier Global (CARR)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

NYSE:CARR traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.04. 5,742,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,523,369. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Carrier Global has a 12-month low of $54.22 and a 12-month high of $83.32.

Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

EXPD stock traded up $1.77 on Wednesday, reaching $107.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,160,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,169. The firm has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.07. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12-month low of $100.47 and a 12-month high of $131.59.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Shares of RIO traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.04. 3,099,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,853,635. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $51.67 and a 12 month high of $74.24. The company has a market capitalization of $75.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Etsy (ETSY)

Etsy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY traded up $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,799,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,842,190. Etsy has a 12 month low of $40.05 and a 12 month high of $66.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.62 and its 200 day moving average is $51.01.

