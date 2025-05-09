Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Free Report) by 6,582.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,438 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the fourth quarter valued at $14,861,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sleep Number by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,240,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,905,000 after buying an additional 229,587 shares during the period. Formula Growth Ltd. lifted its stake in Sleep Number by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 485,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,395,000 after buying an additional 117,055 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after buying an additional 111,915 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Sleep Number by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 385,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 60,410 shares in the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

Sleep Number Stock Performance

Sleep Number stock opened at $7.67 on Friday. Sleep Number Co. has a twelve month low of $4.48 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The firm has a market cap of $173.76 million, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sleep Number ( NASDAQ:SNBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $393.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sleep Number Co. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNBR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wedbush reduced their target price on Sleep Number from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Sleep Number from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a $7.00 price objective on Sleep Number in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Sleep Number

Insider Activity at Sleep Number

In other Sleep Number news, insider Gary T. Fazio purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.54 per share, for a total transaction of $90,480.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 71,125 shares in the company, valued at $536,282.50. This trade represents a 20.30 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Profile

(Free Report)

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides smart adjustable bases under the FlextFit brand, and smart beds under the Climate 360 name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.