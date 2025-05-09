Softbank Group Capital Ltd Sells 422,177 Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Stock

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) major shareholder Softbank Group Capital Ltd sold 422,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $12,737,080.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,015,984 shares in the company, valued at $302,182,237.28. The trade was a 4.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Monday, May 5th, Softbank Group Capital Ltd sold 398,215 shares of Lemonade stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $12,053,968.05.

On Monday, April 28th, Softbank Group Capital Ltd sold 500 shares of Lemonade stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $15,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 26th, Softbank Group Capital Ltd sold 42,160 shares of Lemonade stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.22, for a total value of $1,569,195.20.

On Monday, March 24th, Softbank Group Capital Ltd sold 204,575 shares of Lemonade stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.08, for a total transaction of $7,585,641.00.

Lemonade stock opened at $31.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.03. Lemonade, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $53.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 2.13.

Lemonade ( NYSE:LMND Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.02). Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 32.85% and a negative net margin of 43.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

LMND has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Lemonade from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Lemonade from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lemonade from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lemonade currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Lemonade by 300.4% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lemonade in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Lemonade in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lemonade by 318.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

