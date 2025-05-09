Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Standex International were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SXI. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Standex International by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Standex International by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Standex International during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Standex International in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Standex International

In related news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total value of $390,880.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,143,847.84. The trade was a 11.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SXI shares. StockNews.com lowered Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Standex International in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Standex International in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Standex International to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Standex International from $207.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.33.

Standex International Price Performance

NYSE SXI opened at $153.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.08. Standex International Co. has a 1 year low of $128.85 and a 1 year high of $212.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.14.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.03. Standex International had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $207.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Standex International Co. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

Standex International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.30%.

About Standex International

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

