Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 52.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,029 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $63,044,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $48,841,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,791,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,943,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $586,375,000 after purchasing an additional 377,939 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,022,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Starwood Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STWD opened at $19.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.48. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.26. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.59 and a twelve month high of $21.17.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 174.55%.

Several research firms have recently commented on STWD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $19.50 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Starwood Property Trust

About Starwood Property Trust

(Free Report)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.