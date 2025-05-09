Steve Ladd Huffman Sells 14,000 Shares of Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT) Stock

Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $1,549,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,013 shares in the company, valued at $63,858,028.71. This represents a 2.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Steve Ladd Huffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 15th, Steve Ladd Huffman sold 124,408 shares of Reddit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $12,024,033.20.

On Monday, March 31st, Steve Ladd Huffman sold 14,000 shares of Reddit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $1,445,920.00.

On Friday, March 14th, Steve Ladd Huffman sold 124,408 shares of Reddit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.36, for a total transaction of $15,844,602.88.

On Friday, February 28th, Steve Ladd Huffman sold 14,000 shares of Reddit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $2,244,200.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Steve Ladd Huffman sold 14,000 shares of Reddit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.78, for a total transaction of $2,628,920.00.

NYSE RDDT opened at $107.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.09. The stock has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.96, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 2.90. Reddit, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.25 and a twelve month high of $230.41.

Reddit ( NYSE:RDDT ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. Reddit had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 37.25%. The firm had revenue of $392.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($8.19) earnings per share. Reddit's quarterly revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Reddit, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RDDT shares. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Reddit in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Reddit from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Reddit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Reddit from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Reddit in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDDT. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Reddit in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Reddit by 100.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Reddit in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Reddit by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reddit during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

