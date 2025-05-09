Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 2,613 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Samsara were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IOT. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Samsara by 262.0% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Samsara by 290.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Samsara during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Samsara by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IOT shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Samsara in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Samsara from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Samsara from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Samsara has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.87.

Samsara stock opened at $43.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.40 and a beta of 1.70. Samsara Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.14 and a 12 month high of $61.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.68 and its 200-day moving average is $45.87.

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total transaction of $871,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 373,579 shares in the company, valued at $14,464,978.88. This represents a 5.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sanjit Biswas sold 85,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $4,716,592.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,299,600. This trade represents a 39.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,338,098 shares of company stock valued at $53,669,929. 60.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

