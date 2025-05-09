Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 932 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 2,484.0% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on GPK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.17.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

Graphic Packaging stock opened at $22.36 on Friday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a fifty-two week low of $20.86 and a fifty-two week high of $30.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Graphic Packaging’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Graphic Packaging declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 23.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

