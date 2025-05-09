Stifel Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 30,268 Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL)

Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.11% of Bristow Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristow Group in the third quarter valued at $572,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bristow Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 119,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Bristow Group by 26.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 15,139 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristow Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $697,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 578,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,858,000 after buying an additional 105,834 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bristow Group

In other Bristow Group news, Director Lorin L. Brass sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,848. This trade represents a 8.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 9,875 shares of Bristow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $316,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,166,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,591,617.68. The trade was a 0.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,027 shares of company stock valued at $1,149,792 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Bristow Group Price Performance

VTOL opened at $28.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.03 and a 200 day moving average of $33.62. Bristow Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.11 and a 52-week high of $41.50. The stock has a market cap of $825.99 million, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.32.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $350.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.00 million. Bristow Group had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.50%.

About Bristow Group

Bristow Group Inc provides vertical flight solutions. The company primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue, medevac, ad hoc helicopter, fixed wing transportation, unmanned systems, and ad-hoc helicopter services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews.

