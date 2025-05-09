Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 72.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of UFP Technologies worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 576,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,007,000 after buying an additional 156,142 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,395,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,808,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 136,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,338,000 after buying an additional 44,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 281,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,787,000 after purchasing an additional 35,022 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at UFP Technologies

In other news, Director Daniel C. Croteau sold 6,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.41, for a total transaction of $1,563,694.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,711.85. This trade represents a 79.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Lake Street Capital set a $252.00 price target on shares of UFP Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on UFP Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

UFP Technologies Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of UFPT opened at $233.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.18. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $178.26 and a twelve month high of $366.41.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $148.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.93 million. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 11.74%.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

