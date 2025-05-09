Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 36.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,061 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,189,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,850,000 after acquiring an additional 203,055 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,262,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 609,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,062,000 after buying an additional 140,171 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 572,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,233,000 after buying an additional 185,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 557,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,143,000 after acquiring an additional 10,058 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of IMCG opened at $74.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.73 and a 200-day moving average of $75.31. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $61.65 and a 52 week high of $81.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.