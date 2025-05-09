Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) by 45.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,729 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,556 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.24% of Dine Brands Global worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIN. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 135.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 20,673 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 164.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,399 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 59,360 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 160,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 6,324 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 9,910 shares during the period. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 316,158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,516,000 after purchasing an additional 13,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Trading Up 10.7 %

Shares of DIN opened at $22.56 on Friday. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.63 and a twelve month high of $45.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.51. The company has a market cap of $352.69 million, a P/E ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.11.

Dine Brands Global Announces Dividend

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.15). Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 37.75% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $214.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.04%. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on DIN. Wedbush dropped their price target on Dine Brands Global from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.29.

Dine Brands Global Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

