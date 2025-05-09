Stifel Financial Corp Buys 14,301 Shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report) by 46.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,301 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.11% of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 12,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 30,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC raised its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 30,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of OUNZ opened at $31.85 on Friday. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $22.09 and a 12 month high of $33.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.16.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Profile

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

