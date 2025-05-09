Stifel Financial Corp Buys 3,337 Shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) by 36.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of IDU opened at $103.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.05. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $106.16. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 0.57.

About iShares U.S. Utilities ETF

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

