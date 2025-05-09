Stifel Financial Corp Buys 4,932 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 45.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 1,140.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,286,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,975,000. Finally, Lifeworks Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 312.0% during the fourth quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 30,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 23,074 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF stock opened at $51.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.47. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 1 year low of $43.62 and a 1 year high of $53.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.57.

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

