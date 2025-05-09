Stifel Financial Corp Cuts Position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,124 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 19,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 10,841 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the fourth quarter worth $401,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,027,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 252.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 285,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,299,000 after acquiring an additional 204,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000.

Get ARK Genomic Revolution ETF alerts:

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Price Performance

BATS:ARKG opened at $21.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.08. ARK Genomic Revolution ETF has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $31.16.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Company Profile

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.