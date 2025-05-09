Stifel Financial Corp Decreases Holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,244 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,151 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 136.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 515,974 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 297,554 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 691,251 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,500,000 after buying an additional 140,489 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 137.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,577 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 90,541 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 122,119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 50,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 134,776 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 48,016 shares during the period.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of TKC stock opened at $5.96 on Friday. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $8.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.65.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Announces Dividend

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.0866 per share. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 29th. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s payout ratio is 11.56%.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

