Stifel Financial Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,447,000. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in Assured Guaranty by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,116,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,463,000 after buying an additional 449,310 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter worth about $28,060,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 806,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,904,000 after acquiring an additional 254,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 488,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,005,000 after purchasing an additional 230,258 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assured Guaranty Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:AGO opened at $88.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.35. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.82. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a twelve month low of $72.57 and a twelve month high of $96.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Assured Guaranty Dividend Announcement

Assured Guaranty ( NYSE:AGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.03. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 70.37% and a return on equity of 11.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is 19.94%.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

