Stifel Financial Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,347 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,110 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $664,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,821,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 254,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,931,000 after acquiring an additional 41,459 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $631,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BSMS opened at $23.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.29. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.41 and a one year high of $23.72.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st were given a $0.0546 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2028. BSMS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

